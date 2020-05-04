Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

