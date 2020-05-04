LEOcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,213.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $235,247.93 and approximately $6,213.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, TOPBTC and LEOxChange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,827.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02321861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.41 or 0.02757295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00533069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00681290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00081856 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00497052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.