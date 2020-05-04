LIFE (LIFE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $339.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. LIFE has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $339.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LIFE has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02304330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00193897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.