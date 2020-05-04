Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $1.45

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00016279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $708,337.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00532487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

