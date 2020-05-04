LINA Hits Market Cap of $5.25 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LINA has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $181,345.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.02305012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00065528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,074,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

