Lipe & Dalton Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.06. 6,857,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

