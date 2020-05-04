Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.60 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TSE:L opened at C$68.08 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$892,988.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares in the company, valued at C$11,493,135.96. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$416,185.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at C$661,617.75.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

