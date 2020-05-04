Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

