Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $106,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

