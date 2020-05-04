Wedbush Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $57.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

LOGI stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $184,009,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Logitech International by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,502,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Logitech International by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after acquiring an additional 712,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 446,612 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

