Lonestar Resources US Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of LONE stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.