LRAD (GNSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect LRAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LRAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other LRAD news, Director John G. Coburn purchased 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.