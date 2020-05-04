Lunyr Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $432,365.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00008575 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, BigONE and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.62 or 0.02315370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191317 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00065195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi, Liqui and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

