Maecenas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $392.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.03 million and $392.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.62 or 0.02315370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191317 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00065195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

