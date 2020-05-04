Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Tops $483,787.06

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $483,787.06 and $6,635.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.10 or 0.03911667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035229 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011230 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009319 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

