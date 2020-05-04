MalwareChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $333,715.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $179,416.94 and approximately $333,715.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00310358 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00416467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007766 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 3,969,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,532,051 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07.

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

