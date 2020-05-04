Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.88 ($1.95).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 128.45 ($1.69) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 626,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.