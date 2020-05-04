Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Set at C$2.50 by National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been given a C$2.50 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a market cap of $259.69 million and a P/E ratio of -49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,658,612 shares in the company, valued at C$6,314,282.70.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

