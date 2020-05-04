Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAR traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.48. 2,126,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

