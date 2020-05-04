Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. 163,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.