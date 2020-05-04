MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $43.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE MTZ opened at $37.13 on Monday. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $5,236,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,219,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,963,000 after buying an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

