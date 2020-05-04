MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE MTZ opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 15,957.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,576.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,005,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,986 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $68,949,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MasTec by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,156,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

