Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s Largest Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.49. 2,379,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

