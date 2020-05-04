Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $44.19 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $44,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,202,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.