Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $78.92 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,650 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 7.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.70% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $78,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,136,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $70.66. 550,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

