Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,879,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 2.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.23% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,044. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

