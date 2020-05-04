Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 4,295 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 9.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $93,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total value of $1,263,580.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $12.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $538.06. 431,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $574.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.