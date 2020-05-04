Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 7.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.18% of Ecolab worth $79,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,313 shares of company stock worth $54,115,675. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,178. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

