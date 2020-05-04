Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,010 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 14.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.35% of Progressive worth $149,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. 1,445,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

