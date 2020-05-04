Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $181.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,235. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

