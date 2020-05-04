Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.14. 4,172,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,382. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

