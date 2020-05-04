MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $502,641.49 and $37,016.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.02328020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00191398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

