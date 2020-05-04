MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,165. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $859.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.33.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.