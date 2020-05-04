Meir Adest Sells 5,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,462,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Meir Adest sold 762 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98.

Shares of SEDG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,880. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after acquiring an additional 248,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 201,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

