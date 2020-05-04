Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Position Lifted by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,300 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 6.5% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $55,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,876 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,265,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,965. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

