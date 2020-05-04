Melon Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Melon has a market cap of $4.16 million and $127,574.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00037260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitsane, Bittrex and Kraken.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.02316824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00191706 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00065078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kraken, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitsane and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

