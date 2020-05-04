Merculet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,685.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Hotbit and CoinMex. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $915,248.43 and $18,685.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02307899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00193462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinMex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

