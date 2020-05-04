Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

