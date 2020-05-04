Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $19.68 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and $3.93 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.02312198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191245 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00065018 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.