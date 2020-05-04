MetaMorph Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $64,650.50 and $35,554.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.03907068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035248 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009352 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

