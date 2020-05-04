Metaverse ETP Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $1.65 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, QBTC and RightBTC. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.64 or 0.02337779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00081529 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,111,988 coins and its circulating supply is 78,111,884 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinBene, HitBTC, RightBTC, TOPBTC and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

