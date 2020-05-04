Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,860. Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.