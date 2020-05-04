Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,902 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up 4.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Sony stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 426,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,803. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sony Corp has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $73.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.