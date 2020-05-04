Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,537 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 2.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Popular worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 363,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.