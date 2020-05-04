Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,507,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.30. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

