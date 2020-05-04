Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. Coherent makes up 3.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Coherent worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Coherent by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $3.80 on Monday, reaching $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

