Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $28.55 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,915 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto accounts for approximately 4.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rio Tinto worth $28,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.45. 1,717,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.