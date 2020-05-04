Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $31.27 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142,937 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 5.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Corning worth $31,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

