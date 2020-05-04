Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for approximately 2.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ingredion worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ingredion by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 266,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $78.71. 313,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

