Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 294,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,369,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.69. 7,894,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

